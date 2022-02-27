HIGHLAND, IN - Eileen M. Penman (nee Flatt), age 84, of Highland, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, February 20, 2022. She is survived by her loving children: Mark (late, Rhonda) Penman and Kathleen (Dennis) Novosel; precious grandchildren: Zach (Jessica), Katie (Alfred), Cheyenne (Devon), Nicholas, and Scott (fiance Ashley); great-grandchild, Olivia; twin brother, Glenn (Clara) Flatt; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank D. Penman; sister, Louis (late, Donald) Wilson; brothers: Joe (late, Betty) Flatt and Floyd Flatt; and precious pet "Buddy".