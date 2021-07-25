DYER - Eileen M. Rowe, age 94 of Dyer, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, June 27, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Eileen was the beloved wife of the late Joseph O. Rowe. Loving mother of Jack (Martie) Rowe, Linda (Ken) Hanes, Nancy Eileen Rowe and JoAnn "Joey" Rogowski. Cherished grandmother of Tanya, Jeremy, Kate, Kyle, Kelly, Laurie and Becky and great grandmother of eight. Also surviving is her sister Joanne Krsak and sister-in-law Diane Rowe. Eileen was preceded in death by her sisters Mary Lietzan and Jackie Jaeger.

Eileen was deeply devoted to her family and her faith. She enjoyed and made it a point to stay active in her children's and grandchildren's lives. She loved doing all kinds of crafts and giving them to family and friends. Eileen was a long time parishioner and active member of St. Ann Church for many years.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Eileen's name to Hospice of the Calumet Area, American Lung Association or a charity of your choice. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral home was entrusted with arrangements.