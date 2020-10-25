MARCELLUS, NY - Eileen Mintier, 85, of Marcellus, beloved wife of Scott A. Mintier, for 44 years, entered eternal life on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Beloved wife of Scott, she is survived by her four children: Kathleen E. McDonald (Maya Mullenex) of Franklin, WI, Teresa (Kevin) Twohill of Clifton Park, Stefan A. Mintier of Seattle, WA and Michael S. (Lauren) Mintier of Syracuse. She is the cherished grandmother of Haleigh, Ethan, and Delaney Twohill, all of Clifton Park; and Alexandra and Owen Mintier, of Syracuse. She is the beloved sister of Phillip A. (the late Cathy) Hawkins of Cincinnati, OH; and the late Carol A. (late, James) Mitchner also of Ohio. She was a loving aunt of several nieces and nephews.

Born in Akron, OH, Eileen was the daughter of the late Clayton F. and Edith G. Fickle Hawkins and a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1952.

A resident of Clifton Park and Plattsburgh, NY; Eileen also lived in Roswell, NM; Munster, IN and Loudonville, OH.

Eileen retired in 1992 from the Chamber of Commerce in Roswell, NM where she was the Director of Retirement Services. Before that she worked for The Flexible Co. in Loudonville, OH and at Purdue University as an Assistant Dean in Hammond, IN.