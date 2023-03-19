HIGHLAND, IN - Eileen Ruth Palucki (nee Troksa), age 79, of Highland, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by her husband, Larry Palucki; her mother and father, Margaret and John Troska; two brothers: Bobby and Rudy; and two sisters: Eleanor (Gene) Stacy and Margaret (Norbert) Taylor; and niece, Geri Williams. Survivors include her loving nephews: Edward (Lupe) Klemensiewicz, David (Donna) Taylor, Larry (Ellen) Taylor; niece, Debbie (Tom) Vercimek; and many great-nieces, great-great-nieces and -nephews, and cousins.

Eileen grew up in Whiting. After high school, she attended Indiana University and graduated with a teaching degree. She taught middle school English at East Chicago Roosevelt for 30 years. Eileen was a devout Catholic belonging to St. James the Less Catholic Church in Highland. She loved to travel and loved being with family and friends. She adored her two cats, Cookie and Candy.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2023, at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave. Schererville, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial private.