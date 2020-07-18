× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eileen Vieau

Eileen Vieau, age 84, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Pioneer Medical Center in Big Timber Montana. Eileen was born on February 25, 1936, in Hammond, IN to Edith and Ervin Cook. She graduated from Hammond High School and briefly worked in Chicago before meeting the love of her life, Dale Vieau, raising two children and living in nearby Highland.

Eileen was an avid swimmer and taught swimming lessons to infants and adults alike at the local YWCA. She worked for Standard Equipment Company when the kids were in college. She was a wonderful wife and mother, never critical, always supportive and loving. A highlight for the family was taking a whole summer to explore the USA in a pop top camper!

After Dale retired from his teaching career in 1992, they moved to Hot Springs Village, AR, where they built a house, spent many active, enjoyable years and made lasting friends. Eileen volunteered for local causes, her favorite was working with Heifer International. She travelled to Montana for several springs to help daughter Linda with calving her small cow herd. She and Dale also visited their son, Brian, in San Francisco and loved walking on the California beaches.