ST. JOHN, IN - Ekaterini S. Gouma, age 91, of St. John, IN passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Ekaterini is survived by her daughter, Stella Vlahos; daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Gouma; grandchildren: Faye (Ted) Konstantinopoulos, Fr. John (Tina) Vlahos, Stamatios Vlahos, Niko (Jackie) Vlahos, Katherine (Dimitri) in Greece, and Stella (Nicholas) in France; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers; two sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ekaterini was preceded in death by her husband, Stamatios; son, Nicholaos; brother, Evangelos; and son-in-law, Anastasios Vlahos.

Ekaterini was a member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION, & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Trisagion Service will be held at 5:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410 with Fr. Ted Poteres and grandson, Fr. John Vlahos officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.