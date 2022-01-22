 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elaine Annette Washek
Elaine Annette Washek

Elaine Annette Washek

Oct. 21, 1938 - Jan. 19, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Elaine Annette Washek, 83 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022. She was born October 21, 1938 in Erie, PA to George and Annette (Forrester) Hilbert. Elaine retired as an office manager from Ticor Title and was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Valparaiso. She was an avid reader, a huge fan of John Wayne and Frank Sinatra, and an animal lover.

Elaine is survived by her children: Mary (James) Wells, Sandra Washek, and James (Gerardo Perez) Washek; grandson, James (Sarah) Wells II; siblings: Thomas (Ann) Hilbert, William (Jane) Hilbert, and Dorothy (Chuck) Heise; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Annette; husband, Conrad James Washek; granddaughter, Jessica Wells; and brother, James Hilbert.

Visitation will be Monday, January 24, 2022 from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service on Tuesday at 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Dunes Hospice.

