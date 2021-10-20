Elaine Baker (Clems) Johnson

Elaine Baker Johnson (Clemens)

Aug. 26, 1936 — Oct. 18, 2021

OTTAWA, KS — Elaine Baker Johnson (Clemens), 85, of Ottawa, Kansas, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, at Rock Creek of Ottawa.

Per Elaine's request no services will be held.

Elaine was born August 26, 1936, in Hobart, Indiana, the daughter of Elmer and Wilma (Baker) Johnson.

She grew up in Hobart, graduating from Hobart High School with the Class of 1954. Elaine moved to Denver, Colorado where she lived from 1989 to 2001; Hoisington, Kansas from 2001 to 2017; and Ottawa, Kansas from 2017 until her death.On

October 15, 1955, Elaine was united in marriage to David Clemens in Hobart, Indiana. He preceded her in death on March 9, 1974.

Elaine was employed with McREL International in Denver as a business officer, retiring in 2001.

Elaine enjoyed playing cards, watching the KC Royals and KC Chiefs, and spending time with her dog Linde.

She was also preceded in death by her parents.