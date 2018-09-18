SCHERERVILLE, IN - Elaine E. Balcerzak, (nee Kaminski), age 90, late of Schererville passed away September 15, 2018. Preceded in death by her loving husband Richard, whom she was married to for 66 blessed years. She is survived by her daughters: Mary Ellen (Glenn) LaDuke, Kathleen (Joseph) Ivancich, Denise (Raymond) Cullen; her sons: Richard, Michael and Stephen. Loving grandmother of Raymond (Brett) Cullen, Paul (Kristina) Cullen, Diana (Mark) Van Kley, Jonathan Balcerzak, Tara Balcerzak, Kevin (Nicole) LaDuke, Elizabeth LaDuke, Kristen (Brennan) Blake, Katelynn (Rico) Ramos and Samantha Ivancich. Great grandmother of seven. Dear sister of Gerry (late Leroy) Kopan, and Pat (Hank) Lyza. Preceded in death by her son David Balcerzak.
Elaine was born in South Chicago, she was a longtime member of St. Michael's Mothers Club and a retired employee of the U.S. Department of Labor.
Visitation Wednesday, September 19, 2018 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN) St. John. Visitation and Funeral Service Thursday, September 20, 2018 from 10:00 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am directly at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 1 Wilhelm St., Schererville, IN. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to your local church food pantry in Elaine's name. For more information 219-365-3474 or