HAMMOND, IN - Elaine "E" Cerajewski, 70, of Hammond, Indiana, passed away on January 2, 2022, with her family by her side. She leaves behind Mike, her husband of 38 years; her son Aaron (Beth Anne) Bevan; her "munchkins" Aidan and Ellie Bevan; her sister Diane Przybylinski; her nieces and nephew; her fur-babies: Duncan, Charlie, Steven and Tucker; and many friends and family. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Helene Marski and her brother-in-law, Tom Przybylinski.

Elaine was a nurse at Community Hospital for over 25 years, spending most of those years in the OR as a surgical nurse. She retired just over 10 years ago. Since, Elaine has filled her days doing all the things she loves: volunteering as a "Crazy Cat Lady" at Humane Indiana, sewing, dotting, going to see live music, shopping, enjoying all the "stellar" pool days that the Midwest has to offer, and, her favorite, spending time with her family and friends.

A celebration of Elaine's life will take place on Sunday, January 16, 2022, from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, located at 8415 Calumet Avenue, Munster. In lieu of flowers, family is requesting donations be made to Humane Indiana.