KOUTS, IN - Elaine E. Hefner, of Kouts, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the age of 88. She was born in Gary, IN to John and Marilyn (Brozak) Szikora. She graduated from Wheeler High School in 1951. She was a devoted mother to: Michael (Teresa) Lane, John Lane and Elmo Hefner, all of Kouts; proud grandmother: of Payton and Tristan Lane; and great-grandmother to Shane Michael. She was a sister to: Marilyn (George) Rosenbaum of Wanatah, Jeanette Buzalski of Chesterton, Jerry (Sue) Szikora of Valparaiso; and aunt to many nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by husbands: Dale E. Hefner and J. Thomas Lane. She retired from Horizon Bank Wanatah Office, and enjoyed gardening, reading and crossword puzzles.