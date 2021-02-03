SCHERERVILLE, IN — Elaine J. Barlo (nee Gallas), 74, late of Schererville, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 30, 2021. Loving wife of the late Andrew J. Devoted mother of Kenneth (Rachel) Barlo and Ryan (Christine) Barlo. Proud grandmother of Jessica, Alexandria, Garrett and Kalan; great-grandmother of Michael. Dearest sister of Gloria (Mark) Chitambar, Eileen (late Mark) Jurek, the late Evelyn (late Chuck) Cima, and the late Dean Gallas. Kind aunt of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Olga Gallas.

Visitation will be Friday, February 5, 2021, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. (masks please) with a prayer service to be held at 6:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN, with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Memorial donations to the Wounded Warrior Project, 230 W. Monroe St., Suite 200, Chicago, IL 60606, in honor of Elaine, appreciated. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300, or we encourage you to leave a condolence for the family on our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.