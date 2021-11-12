Elaine J. Qualkinbush (nee Fidler)

CALUMET CITY, IL — Elaine J. Qualkinbush (nee Fidler), age 89, of Calumet City, IL passed away November 6, 2021. She is survived by her sons: Lewis and Roland (Michelle) Qualkinbush; grandchildren: Aaron, Neal and Zack Qualkinbush, Paul Freyman; and numerous great-grandchildren. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband Harry L. Qualkinbush.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 with a Memorial Service from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Elaine retired from the City of Calumet City and also had been employed by the Red Cross, was a Girl Scout Leader and a band mom to many aspiring musicians.

For service information please call (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.