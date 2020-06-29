Elaine Kessler

LAKE VILLAGE - Elaine Kessler, 78, of Lake Village, passed away at home Saturday, June 27, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Stanford; children, Tina (Ray) Stultz, Trina (Mick Rush) Kessler and Gary (Sandy); grandson Kyle Beckrich and great grandchildren, Cora and Griffin; siblings, Steve Louis, Donna Zajicek and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Juanita "Dolly" Louis and her sister Marlene Heldt.

Visitation Tuesday, June 30 from 2:00-6:00 Concluding with Services at 6:00PM, all at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Cremation will follow.

www.sheetsfuneral.com

