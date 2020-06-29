LAKE VILLAGE - Elaine Kessler, 78, of Lake Village, passed away at home Saturday, June 27, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Stanford; children, Tina (Ray) Stultz, Trina (Mick Rush) Kessler and Gary (Sandy); grandson Kyle Beckrich and great grandchildren, Cora and Griffin; siblings, Steve Louis, Donna Zajicek and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Juanita "Dolly" Louis and her sister Marlene Heldt.