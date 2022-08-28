MUNSTER, IN - Elaine M. Burbich (nee Tresnowski) age 83, of Munster, IN passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Elaine is survived by her children: Julie Burbich, Tim (Lori) Burbich and Tracy Burbich; precious grandchildren: Matthew (Ashton) Burbich and Emily Burbich; dearest great-granddaughter; Linlee Dickey and sister: Sally (Robert) Szot. Preceded in death by her beloved husband: Nicholas Burbich.

Elaine retired from the School Town of Munster and was a devoted member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Church.

A Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 28, 2022 from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN 46375 with a Parastas at 6:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 29, 2022 DIRECTLY at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 8103 Columbia Ave., Munster, IN with Fr. Steven Koplinka officiating. Burial to follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Hammond, IN. www.solanpruzinfuneralhome.com