Jan. 1, 1932 - Jan. 29, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Elaine M. Erickson, age 90 of Crown Point, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022. She was born on January 1, 1932 in Chicago, IL to the late Ranard and Florence Erickson. She proudly served her country as a member of the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1955. Elaine had a love for dogs and enjoyed breeding and raising Dachshunds. She was very active in the Steel City Kennel Club where she formerly served as President. In her free-time, she also enjoyed antiquing. At one point in her life, her favorite past time was roller skating.

She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Engel; brother, Robert (Lynn) Erickson; nieces and nephews: Alan (Monica) Erickson, Denise (Christopher) Riotto, Debra Gumienny and Jimmy Engel; great nieces and nephews: Jen (Tim) Jenkins, Leonard Gumienny, Genisis (Christian) Berens, Elizabeth Riotto, Tom (Michelle) Riotto, Daniel Riotto; great great nephews: Steven and Cody Jenkins; best friend, Sister Loretta Schleper, PHJC.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ranard and Florence Erickson; nephews: Mark and Ronnie Engel; brother-in-law, Ronald Engel; nephew-in-law, Steven Gumienny; and best friend, Sandie Comer.

Memorial contributions may be made in Elaine's honor to the Sojourner Truth House for homeless and at-risk women and their children, 410 W. 13th Ave., Gary, IN 46407.

Memorial visitation for Elaine will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Winfield Chapel, 10909 Randolph Winfield/Crown Point, IN 46307. Memorial Mass will take place Monday, February 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7667 E. 109th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. Her ashes will be entombed at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. For more information, please call (219) 661-2600. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.