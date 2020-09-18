× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elaine M. Gloyeske

VALPARAISO, IN — Elaine M. Gloyeske, 80, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020.

She was born on April 24, 1940, in Michigan City, IN, to Jacob and Gertrude (Cashbaugh) Zink, both of whom preceded her in death.

On May 5, 1962 in Michigan City, IN, she married the love of her life, Owen Gloyeske, who preceded her in death on May 24, 2010.

She is survived by her loving children, Andrew Gloyeske, of Chicago, IL, Paul Gloyeske of Indianapolis, IN, Patricia (Patrick) Jackson, of Huntington, IN, and Lynn (David Rodgers) Gloyeske, of Noblesville, IN; her adoring grandchildren, Zackery Jackson, Lauren Jackson, and Madilynn Gloyeske; and by her sister, Alice Jesko, of South Bend, IN. She is also survived by her many special friends and neighbors, and the two families she impacted immensely by being their nanny for several years, the Gorman family and Norris family. She will forever be fondly remembered as "Lady Lane."

She was also preceded in death by her brother, John "Jack" Zink.