May 4, 1926 - Nov. 5, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - Elaine M. Jacob, age 94, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Golden Living Center. She was born on May 5, 1926 to the late Joseph and Bertha (nee Rothamel) Hamilton in Gary, IN.

She was a member of St. Francis Xavier and a past Lady Sodality member. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.

She is survived by her son: Joseph Leroy Jacob; two daughters: Linda (Eddie) Mendez and Paulette J. Jacob; five grandchildren: Jason Jacob, Jennifer (Tom) Courtney, Terri Lynn (Rod) Cook, David Paul (Jennifer) Vittetoe and Lester James Vittetoe II; six great-grandchildren: Helena, Elijah and Anielly Kemp, Tristan, Reveille and Sophia Vittetoe; sister Murial "Mo" Matsey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Jacob; son, John Jacob; two grandchildren: Eric Allen and Brad Len Kemp; two sisters: Josephine Combs and Sylvia Niehaus.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Elaine's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Church, 2447 Putnam St. Lake Station, IN 46405, with Rev. David Kime officiating. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, BRADY CHAPEL, 3781 Central Ave. Lake Station, Indiana 46405. 219-962-1606 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com