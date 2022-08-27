 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elaine Margie Yoho

June 14, 1938 - Aug. 23, 2022

DYER, IN - Elaine Margie Yoho, 84, of Dyer, IN joined her husband in Heaven on August 23, 2022.

She is survived by her five daughters: Sharon (late Scott) Gyure, Linda (Dave) Robley, Donna (Joe) Leslie, Janice (Lou) Biancardi, and Brenda Plohg (Daryl Ball). She was a kind and loving Grandma to 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Earl, and her sister Beverly Cox.

Visitation with her family will take place at 1:30p.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Hillside Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN, 46322 with a brief memorial service at 4:00p.m.

Elaine was born in the Region, and lived in this area her entire life. She was a wonderful homemaker and mother while her five girls were young. Later in her life, she enjoyed various part-time jobs at The Bounty restaurant, Montgomery Ward, and First National Bank in Lansing. She was involved in a bunco club with her close friends for over 60 years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, bowling, doing puzzles, sewing, and entertaining her large family for all the holidays. She also loved spending time with her family at her Shafer Lake home.

At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, monetary gifts will be donated throughout the community to organizations close to her heart.

