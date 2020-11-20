Elaine Marie Marczewski (nee Fisher)

JOLIET, IL — Elaine Marie Marczewski (nee Fisher), 74, a resident of Our Lady of Angels in Joliet, IL, and a former longtime resident of Chesterton, IN, and Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020. She was born on June 10, 1946, in Chicago, IL.

Elaine is survived by her loving children, Margaret L. (Thomas) DeMass of Portage, IN, John J. (Michelle) Marczewski of Plainfield, IL, and Jennifer L. (Daniel) Coxon of Plainfield, IL; her cherished grandchildren: Maisie DeMass, Nicholas DeMass, Peter (Lindsey) DeMass, Celine DeMass, John DeMass, Patrick (Katherine) Marczewski, Kirsten Marczewski, Taggart Coxon and Skylar Coxon; her dear brother, Stephen C. (Maureen) Fisher; and sister-in-law, Georgiann Marczewski; as well as her longtime friend, Carol Barrett. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, John J. Marczewski; her parents, Stephen and Eleanor (nee Sajdek) Fisher; her sister, Elizabeth (Allan) Wilson; and her longtime friend, JoAnn Broadwell.

Throughout her life, Elaine enjoyed reading, antiques and all things related to cats. She always possessed a great sense of humor and was a friend to all she met. Elaine will be deeply missed.