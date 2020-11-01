WESTFIELD, IN - Elaine Marie Oakley (nee Siurek), 85, formerly of Highland, IN passed away peacefully at home in Westfield, IN on October 28, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, John B. Oakley and survived by her brother, Thomas Siurek (Mona); and children: Jon (Lori), Michael (Maureen), Steven (Michele) and Joseph Oakley (Michelle). Elaine had six grandchildren: Jacob, Alex, Dylan, Lauren, Nathan and Madeline.

Elaine spent her life serving her community as a registered nurse and a precinct committee woman in Highland, and attending 1000's of sporting events in support of her children. She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Grace Parish in Highland and the school nurse.

The family will be holding a service to celebrate Elaine's life at a future date when it is safe for her friends and family to attend.

Memorial contributions can be made to the share foundation. SHARE Foundation with the Handicapped, P.O. Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371.