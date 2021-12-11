Elaine Rose Bozovich (nee Juranovich)

Elaine Rose (nee Juranovich) passed away on December 7, 2021. Beloved wife of late Rade. Loving mother of Millicent (Vojo) Milosevic, Milan (Debbie) Bozovich, Theodore (Rose) Bozovich and Helen Bozovich.

Fond grandmother of Michael, Jodi, Mark, Dana (Dan) Stark. Great grandmother of Madilynn Bozovich, Rylee Stark, and Emilee Stark. Dear sister of Melissa (James) Urbanczyk, Nick (Sue) Yekich, Mike (Marlene) Yekich, George Yekich, Rosie (Darryl) Seerup, Stephen Guranovich. Also survived by Kumovi, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Elaine was a member of St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church, Lansing, IL; Church Kolo, and SNF Lodge.

Funeral Services Monday December 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Monastery; Libertyville, IL. Interment at St. Sava Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, Donations to Elaine's favorite charity CUKI'S Home for Abandoned Animals, in care of her family is preferred.

Arrangements by KOMPARE FUNERAL HOME.