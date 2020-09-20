× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Elaine Sanko, age 77 of Merrillville, passed away September 17, 2020. She graduated from E. Gary Edison, Class of 61' and worked as an office manager for Dr. Alan Abramson. Elaine was the treasurer for Merrillville Girls Softball Summer League and president of the F.O.P. Lodge #61 Auxillary. She was a member of Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church. Elaine was a loving wife, mother, and Nana. She will be greatly missed.

Elaine is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Henry "Hank"; daughter, Robin (John) VonThaden; grandchildren: Morgan and Joshua; brothers: James (Louise) and Raymond Walley; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place directly at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, 8303 Taft St., Merrillville, IN. Interment at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Consolation. www.burnsfuneral.com