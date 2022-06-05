Elaine Gehring "Skip/Lady Elaine"

WHITING - Elaine "Skip/Lady Elaine" Gehring, 95, of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Casa of Hobart. She was the beloved daughter of the late Leo and Nellie (Duffy) Gehring and was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Gehring. Loving aunt of Marcia Gehring, Michelle (Todd) Gervase and Cynthia (Justin) Sawochka; cherished great aunt of Amanda (Jake Hoefnagel) Gehring, Dharma Niles, Todd and Evey Gervase, and Madelsyn and Emeline Sawochka; dearest sister-in-law to Carole (late Thomas) Gehring; dear cousin of Eileen Kennedy, late Robert (Lidiane) Maginot, Thomas (Nadaline) Maginot and the late Mary Alice Martin.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th Street, Whiting. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating. Private interment to follow. Visitation is at the funeral home on Monday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. (Due to the current health situation face masks are encouraged by discretion of attendees at both the funeral home and church.) The St. John Rosary Society will offer prayers Monday at 4:00 p.m. The Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana will conduct memorial services on Monday at 6:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com.

Elaine Gehring was born on February 28, 1927 and was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. She was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1945 and went on to earn her Bachelor and Masters of Arts Degrees in Education from State University of Iowa and Indiana University Bloomington. She was a retired counselor from Thornton Township High School, Harvey, IL. She was an 88 year member of the Girl Scouts of America. Elaine was past president of the Board of Directors of the Girl Scouts of the Calumet Council and the former Whiting-Robertsdale Kiwanis Club. A life member of the PTA, she was a member of Save the Dunes, Friends of the Dunes, Sacred Heart and St. John Rosary Societies, Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society, Sand Ridge and Indiana Audubon Societies, Nature Conservancy, Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce and many other civic and charitable organizations. In February of 2009, Elaine was presented the City of Whiting, Carl A. Binhammer Award for outstanding community service.

Devoted to her family, Elaine will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Ronald McDonald House, 435 Limestone, Indianapolis, IN 46202 or to the charity of your choice, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400