SCHERERVILLE, IN/FORMERLY OF HAMMOND, IN - Elaine T. Mosca, 84, of Schererville, formerly of Hammond, passed away on April 26, 2020. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Emil; parents Joe and Stephanie and brother Richard. Survived by her daughter Michelle (Michael) Lane and son Michael (Donna) Mosca, grandsons Joshua (Elizabeth) Mosca and Warren (Ana) Lane, granddaughter Katie (Peter) Lenzo, great-granddaughters Joni and Mia, great-grandson Declan, numerous nieces and nephews.

Elaine was a spirited individual who left an impression on all. She was a realtor in NW Indiana for over 15 years. Her favorite activities were making crafts, gardening and being a grandma.

A private service will be held with her immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to your favorite charity. www.fagenmiller.com

