PORTAGE, IN - Elaine Vorgias, age 86, of Portage, passed away on August 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Vorgias; parents, Haralambos and Despoina Kiriakopoulos; sister, Olga Koutroumanou; brother, Anesti Kirakopoulos; father and mother-in-law, Chris and Ioanna Vorgias; brothers-in-law: Vlasi(Bill) Vorgias, Constantine (Gus) Vorgias, and Steve Vorgias; sister-in-law, Helen Gianakoulou.

Elaine is survived by her loving children: JoAnn Vorgias, Chris (Felicia) Vorgias, Nicholas (Frances) Vorgias, Steve Vorgias; six grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; brother, George (Mary) Kiriakopoulos; sister, Mahie Georopoulou; sisters-in-law: Elaine Kiriakopoulos, Angie Vorgias and Sharon Vorgias; numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Elaine was a parishioner at St. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, she was also a member of the Culinary Union. Elaine enjoyed cooking, relaxing, and especially loved spending time with her precious family. She is going to be so deeply missed by all that knew and loved her. May her memories be kept alive throughout our lifetime.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPELl (7535 Taft St, Merrillville IN 46410) Father Ted Potteres and Father Dimitri Burikes officiating. Burial at Calumet Park Cemetery. For further information please call 219-736-5840. Family has requested to please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.