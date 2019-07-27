{{featured_button_text}}

GRIFFITH, IN - Elbert L. Blair Sr. passed away peacefully at home on July 25, 2019.

Elbert is survived by his son: Elbert L. Blair Jr. (partner Joyce Jones); daughter: Crystal F. Blair (partner David Cervantes); sisters: Jessie (James) Lacy and Judy (Patrick) Collins; ten grandchildren; five great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends. Elbert is preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years: Faye Hope Blair; parents: Jesse and Zella Blair; daughter: Tracey Santare; brothers: Edward Blair, Ralph Blair; and several other family members. Elbert L. Blair was born June 2, 1940 in Plant, AR. He retired after working 37 years at Ford Motor Company as a press operator; he was also a member at the Cal Ridge Moose Lodge for many years.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Visitation with the family will be on Sunday July 28, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A funeral service will be on Monday July 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Schererville, IN. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Please visit www.burnskish.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.