Eldie Schultz

LOWELL, IN - Eldie Schultz 68, of Lowell, IN, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Ronda; children, Dustin (Aubrey) of TX, Kendall (Jason Brown) of Warsaw and Amanda (Evan) Poppe of Valparaiso; grandchildren, Lydia, Logan and Levi; siblings, Brian (Gail) of TX, Pat (Grant) Wedding, Bonnie Hutton and Diane (Don) Carlson, all of Lowell, Sandra (Richard) Smith of Demotte; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Susan.

Eldie was a Lowell High School Graduate and member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He worked many years as a Salesman with Lowell Transit Ready Mix and retired from Ozinga Ready Mix. He enjoyed golf and baseball.

Visitation Monday, January 23 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES in Lowell, with Funeral Services on Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. at his church, 631 W. Commercial Ave. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Trinity Lutheran Food Pantry or Leukemia Society, lls.org. sheetsfuneral.com

