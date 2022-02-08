 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eldo Bonaminio

Eldo Bonaminio

Dec. 9, 1923 - Feb. 6, 2022

CHICAGO, IL - Eldo Bonaminio passed away peacefully on February 6, 2022 at home, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 9, 1923 in a picturesque hillside village in the Molise Region of Italy. He proudly served in the military during World War II as a member of the elite (Granatieri Division). A lifelong construction and steelworker, he worked in both Germany as a young man and later in the United States. Making his home in the East Side neighborhood that he loved, the blue-collar industrial hub of Chicago. He was a hardworking and honest man who often worked multiple days of overtime so he could send his children to college. Never complaining! Loving husband to his late wife Domizia Scalzitti. He is survived by his three children: Palma Bonaminio, Maria Bonaminio, and Bennie Bonaminio.

Visitation Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com

