Eldon Davis Hills

Aug. 20, 1929 — Oct. 30, 2021

HESSVILLE/PORTAGE, IN — Eldon Davis Hills, 92, passed away on October 3, 2021. He was born in Linneus, Missouri on August 20, 1929 to Ernest and Gladys (Brewer) Hills.

Eldon was a long time resident of Hessville and, later, Portage, Indiana. On July 4, 1952, he married Betty Carlyle Hoskins, also of Linneus.

Eldon served in the Air Force during the Korean War as an instrument man on P51 and F85 aircraft. He retired as an electrician from Arcelor Mittal Steel to enjoy many years of retirement.

Eldon is survived by his wife, Betty, and son Edwin (Libby); grandsons: Eric (Angela) Hills, and Matthew (Emily Jahoda) Hills. Also surviving are his sister-in-law, Wanda Hoskins (Jim Clemans), and nephew Mike Glidewell. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Roger, and his sister and brother-in-law Ruth (Hills) and Hayward Glidewell.

Services will be held at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield, MO on October 8, 2021.