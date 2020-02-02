Eleanor A. "Auntie El" Dan (nee Kelemen)

HAMMOND, IN - Eleanor A. Dan (nee Kelemen) "Auntie El", age 95, formerly of Hammond, IN, completed her earthly journey January 31, 2020. Survived by her son, Dwayne; her loving niece and nephew and devoted caregivers for many years, Mariann (Mimi) and Bill Jackson; her niece, Patricia Estrella Thomsen; her nephews: Larry (Louren) Dan, James (Melody) Dan; along with an extended family of numerous great and great-great nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded by her loving husband, Eli; dear parents, Stefan and Anna Kelemen; brother and sister in law, Steve and Helen Kelemen.