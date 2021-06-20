 Skip to main content
Eleanor A. Davis

May 29, 1937 - May 31, 2021

Eleanor A. Davis, 84, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, May 31, 2021. She was born in East Chicago on May 29, 1937.

Eleanor is survived by her husband, Robert. They were married for more than 67 years. Also surviving are son, Robert Davis; daughter, Jerilynn Davis; grandchildren: Lisa and Valarie; and great-grandchildren: Charlotte and Westin.

Eleanor retired after working more than 30 years in production and accounting at Inland Steel in East Chicago.

A Memorial Service will take place on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 4-6:00 p.m. at the McGann Hay Granger Chapel, 23160 SR 23, enter off Cherry Rd.

To send private condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.

