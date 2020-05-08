VALPARAISO, IN - Eleanor Baltas, 93 of Valparaiso, IN, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. She was born November 15, 1926 in Peoria, IL to Edgar and Eleanor (Caskey) Hanford. Eleanor's career spanned from co-owning and operating a heating, cooling, and plumbing business, to obtaining her Master's Degree and becoming a Therapist. She was a very talented Fine Artist, whose creativity shone bright in her paintings. Eleanor enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, and refinishing furniture. She will be remembered for her unique and unusual personality, and her gift of being intuitive, which she used to help treat her patients.