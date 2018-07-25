HOBART, IN - Eleanor Dimoff, age 91 of Hobart, formerly of Gary, passed away on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.
She is preceded in death by sister Violet Dimoff; parents Elizabeth and Chris Dimoff; and aunt Margaret Ornelas.
Eleanor was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1943. She worked at the Winer Company and for Bear Brand Hosiery in Gary for several years.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 27, 2018 at 12:00 P.M. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL with Rev. James Meade officiating. There will be visitation one hour prior to services. At rest Ridgelawn Cemetery.
