Eleanor "Dottie" F. Kutchek
In Loving Memory Of Eleanor "Dottie" F. Kutchek December 1, 2021 On Your 17th Anniversary In Heaven
As time goes by without you and days turn into years, they hold a million memories and a thousand silent tears. You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, and though we cannot see you, you are always at our side. Loving and Missing You Always, Your Husband Rich, Family and Friends.
