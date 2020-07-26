GARY, IN - Eleanor E. Roman passed away on July 11, 2020. Eleanor was born on June 21, 1931 and grew up in Gary IN, she graduated from Tolleston High School and then went on to work for Seeburg-Welsh Oil prior to her marriage. Along with the jobs of wife, mother, and homemaker, she was PTA President, worked for Sears Roebuck, sold Avon and Tupperware, and was a long-time member of the Descent of the Holy Ghost Romanian Orthodox Church in NWI. Eleanor loved her family, reading, Bible study, watching the Golden Girls, and all dogs.