WHITING, IN - Eleanor E. "Yolanda" Molnar, 85 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the Hammond-Whiting Care Center. She was the beloved daughter of the late Alex and Ethel (Toth) Molnar; cherished sister of the late Albert Molnar and late Magdalan (late Michael) Germek; dearest aunt of Phillip Germek; many dear cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 10:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00am at Sacred Heart Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Jay Nuthulapati, officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:00am to time of services. (Due to the current health crisis, face masks are requested in the funeral home, social distancing is expected.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Yolanda Molnar was born on April 28, 1936 in Whiting, Indiana. She was a lifelong resident and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1954. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Whiting and was a retiree of the American Maize Products Co. (Cargill), Hammond, with over 30 years of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sacred Heart Church, 1731 LaPorte Ave., Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400