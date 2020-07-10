× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STANWOOD, MI - Eleanor "Ellie" June Murphy peacefully passed from her Earthly life to the Kingdom of Heaven on July 6, 2020. She was 87. Ellie was born March 7, 1933 in Detroit to Nick and Ellen Hansen. Ellie grew up in Rosedale Park in Detroit and spent summers at her parent's cottage on Lake Erie in Port Stanley, Ontario. Ellie and Chuck were married at Port Stanley in 1954. They resided in Redford Township, Michigan; Urbana, Illinois; Valparaiso, Indiana; Canadian Lakes, Michigan and Tellico Village, Tennessee. Ellie returned to Canadian Lakes in 2019.

Ellie loved her family and just about everyone she met. Ellie loved life and the outdoors. She loved to plant and care for her flowers. She loved her church community and took great comfort knowing she was a child of God. Ellie loved golf and talked about getting back on the course this summer. Ellie loved the water and especially her family time at Port Stanley, Ontario. Ellie loved serving others.