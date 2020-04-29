Eleanor (Ellie) May Rucinski

Born in Chicago on December 31, 1920, she lived through the Roaring Twenties, the Great Depression, World War II, the Korean and Viet Nam wars, and men landing on the moon. Known as one of the Carlson twins, she graduated from Hammond High School and began working at Conkeys in Hammond. Ellie was exceedingly proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She looked and acted younger than her age, texting and face timing in her 90's. She played cards with the "Bridge Club" and golfed with the nine holers at Briar Ridge Country Club, putting with the best of them. She had an innate ability to become best friends with complete strangers. She was outgoing and vivacious. She enjoyed life. During her last days and with her children at her side she said, "I'm lucky." In reality, all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were the lucky ones.