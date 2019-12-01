IN LOVING MEMORY OF ELEANOR F. KUTCHEK "DOTTIE" DECEMBER 01, 2019 ON YOUR 15TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. When you lose a loved one, you're never quite the same. There's always a little tear drop, at the mention of their name. Time may ease the heartache, and eyes no longer cry, but there's a little voice inside that never says, "Goodbye." Always in our thoughts. Forever in our hearts, Your Husband, Rich, Family and Friends
