Eleanor F. Munda
Feb. 3, 1922 — July 18, 2021
CALUMET CITY, IL — Eleanor F. Munda, affectionally known as "Ella" was born on February 3, 1922, to the late Dominic Anthony and Ann (Rutkowski) Gargano, in Hammond, IN. She attributed her longevity to vitamins and a small nip of wine. She passed away July 18, 2021, after a rough year of medical issues. She is survived by her loving brothers: Edward Gargano, Ralph (Gwen) Gargano, Leroy Gargano, and a multitude of family and friends. Though Ella never had children, she was the absolute best auntie to eight nephews, nine nieces, 35 great nieces and nephews, and 68 great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister: Gertrude (Gargano) Shaw; brother-in-law Colonel James Shaw; and sisters-in-law: Yvonne (Baker) Gargano and Juanita (Reischel) Gargano.
Ella was raised in Hammond, IN with a roman catholic upbringing. She attended St. Casmir catholic school, and Hammond Tech High School, graduating in 1940. She worked at United Boiler as a bookkeeper, and it is there she met the love of her life: Clarence "Buck" Munda. They were married in 1950, resided in Calumet City for 30 years, before her husband passed away from cancer. Ella was a tiny woman, but mighty in determination, strong willed, and fiercely independent. She managed a home, and a social life by herself for over the next 40 years.
In earlier years, she enjoyed dancing, bowling, crocheting, gardening, and until her last days was a fierce competitor at cards, especially pinochle. Her greatest joy came from entertaining her family and friends. There was always a large spread of food, drinks, and plenty of laughter. She enjoyed traveling to Colorado, Michigan, and Wisconsin to see her beloved "Green Bay Packers" and the "Chicago Cubs" were always #1, no matter what! She will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her, especially by her devoted and loving niece: Patricia (Gargano) Govert. Although, our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate Ella's life and find comfort that she is in heaven watching over us. Visitation with the family will be on Thursday July 22, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A Mass will be held on Friday July 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Bosco Church, 7113 Columbia Ave., Hammond, IN. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Salvation Army. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.