Eleanor F. Munda

In earlier years, she enjoyed dancing, bowling, crocheting, gardening, and until her last days was a fierce competitor at cards, especially pinochle. Her greatest joy came from entertaining her family and friends. There was always a large spread of food, drinks, and plenty of laughter. She enjoyed traveling to Colorado, Michigan, and Wisconsin to see her beloved "Green Bay Packers" and the "Chicago Cubs" were always #1, no matter what! She will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her, especially by her devoted and loving niece: Patricia (Gargano) Govert. Although, our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate Ella's life and find comfort that she is in heaven watching over us. Visitation with the family will be on Thursday July 22, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A Mass will be held on Friday July 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Bosco Church, 7113 Columbia Ave., Hammond, IN. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Salvation Army. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.