Eleanor Ingram (nee Lewandowski) age 98, was called by the Lord on Friday, December 9, 2022. She is survived by her loving grandchildren; Tineke (Mike) Donian, John (Holly) Santos, Robert Santos, Arro Christenson, Kohl Christenson and Trae (Siara) Christenson; precious great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and brother, Robert (late, Geraldine) Lewandowski. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Paul Ingram; dear daughters, Jodine (late, Gary) Christenson and Leona (late, Al) Ruzbasan; and a brother, Henry and sister, Elaine. Eleanor was a long time Griffith resident and member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She was active in local politics as a volunteer at election polls and was a Lake County Committee Precinct Woman. Eleanor was also a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.