Eleanor Ingram (nee Lewandowski) age 98, was called by the Lord on Friday, December 9, 2022. She is survived by her loving grandchildren; Tineke (Mike) Donian, John (Holly) Santos, Robert Santos, Arro Christenson, Kohl Christenson and Trae (Siara) Christenson; precious great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and brother, Robert (late, Geraldine) Lewandowski. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Paul Ingram; dear daughters, Jodine (late, Gary) Christenson and Leona (late, Al) Ruzbasan; and a brother, Henry and sister, Elaine. Eleanor was a long time Griffith resident and member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She was active in local politics as a volunteer at election polls and was a Lake County Committee Precinct Woman. Eleanor was also a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at the funeral home at 1:00 PM with Rev. Jeffrey Burton officiating. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary Church/ St. Vincent de Paul Fund. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com