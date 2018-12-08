CALUMET CITY, IL - Eleanor J. McCullough (nee Romszewicz), age 93, passed away peacefully in the early morning on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 in Dyer, IN with her loving family at her side. Eleanor was born on September 24, 1925 and has been a lifetime resident of Calumet City. Eleanor is survived by her children: James (Karyl) McCullough, Suzanne (Walter) Maciejewski, Janice (Joseph) Grunstein, Karen Sheldon and Kathryn (Thomas) Montella; grandchildren: Amy, Tom, Darrin, Andy, Paul, Theresa, Steve, Rick, Robbie, Chuck, Larry, Kelly, Tammy, and Tommy; great-grandchildren: Cassidy, Riley, Tyler, Jamie, Matthew, Connor, Carissa, Tyler, Jordan, Kalie, Lexi, Ellie, Carly, Ashlynn, Kassie, Maks, Kayden and Owen; great great-grandchildren: Mateo, Carter, Arya and Meadow; sisters: Jeanne Majcherek and Lorraine Standerski.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband Norman; and brothers-in-law: John Majcherek and Edward Standerski.
Funeral Services will be Monday, December 10, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. from CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 to St. Andrew the Apostle Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 2:00-8:00 p.m. and Monday morning from 8:45 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Eleanor was a lifetime member of St. Andrew the Apostle Church and a member of the Ladies Rosary Confraternity. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to so many and will be dearly missed.
