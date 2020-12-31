VALPARAISO, IN — Eleanor June Kooinga, 86, of Valparaiso, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. She was born May 26, 1934, in Chicago to Tony and Grace (Yonker) Kuiken and graduated from Chicago Christian High School. Eleanor was a member of Liberty Bible Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She will be fondly remembered for her beautiful piano music, the lovely flowers that adorned her home and dedication to her family and her Lord.