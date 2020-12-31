 Skip to main content
May 26, 1934 — Dec. 30, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN — Eleanor June Kooinga, 86, of Valparaiso, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. She was born May 26, 1934, in Chicago to Tony and Grace (Yonker) Kuiken and graduated from Chicago Christian High School. Eleanor was a member of Liberty Bible Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She will be fondly remembered for her beautiful piano music, the lovely flowers that adorned her home and dedication to her family and her Lord.

On November 4, 1955, she married Dewey Kooinga, who survives along with their children, Marcia (Chuck) Smith, of Austin, TX, and Paul (Anne) Kooinga, of Phoenix, AZ; brother, Richard (Diane) Kuiken, of Highland; grandchildren: Zachary and Taylor Smith, Nick, Eric and Benjamin Kooinga; and great-grandson, Leo. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private funeral service will be held Saturday, January 2, 2020, at the family home with burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Gideons Society.

