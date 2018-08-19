IN LOVING MEMORY OF ELEANOR KAY MIRICH (1937 - 2017)
My lovely Elle, A year has past since you arrived in God's hand and his perpetual light shining on you forever. You are missed and loved by myself, our children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. We know you are watching over us, cheering us on, and advising us not to live only for ourselves but aiding others. God made only one of you, so thoughtful and caring for others, compassionate about life with a burning desire in everything you did. We miss your love, care, humor and laughter which you shared in your life and will forever be with us. I pray to God and you daily until I see that beautiful face and hold you in my arms forever. --- My love, your husband Ernest