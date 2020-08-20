 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eleanor Kay Mirich

Eleanor Kay Mirich

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Eleanor Kay Mirich

Eleanor Kay Mirich

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY BELOVED WIFE, ELEANOR

Another year has passed, this one more difficult than the previous ones. The days of our youth were filled with joy, fun and love. As the years passed, the memories of your beauty, kindness, graciousness, forgiving and especially your love, remain. Memories will gradually be forgotten, but our love will remain, for love is eternal. I pray daily for your happiness with God, Jesus and Mary.

I miss you. I love you, Ernest

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts