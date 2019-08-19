{{featured_button_text}}
Eleanor Kay Mirich

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY BELOVED WIFE, ELEANOR

Another year has passed, but your beautiful face, smile, kindness, graciousness, thoughtfulness, love and concern for others has not been forgotten. You are loved and missed dearly every day by your family and friends and most of all me. I was blessed to have known a love like yours. I pray that you may rest and be at peace with Jesus, Mary and Joseph.

Until we are together again, all my love forever, Ernest

