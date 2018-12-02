ST. JOHN, IN - Eleanor Kroupa (nee Wallen) 1926 - 2018 Eleanor 'Bitsy' Kroupa, 92, of St. John, IN passed away November 21, 2018. Survived by daughters: Diane Ward, Jaci (Tom) Huth, Lynn (Gary) Miller; and son, Joseph (Betty) Kroupa; grandchildren: Jennifer (John) Moore, Kelly (Mal) Paez, Alex Ward, Brad Williams Jr, Lisa Edwards, James Kroupa, SSG Joseph (Brooke) Kroupa III and Jesse Huth; great-grandchildren: Jordan and Addison Siminski, and Kian and Joseph (LJ) Kroupa IV; sisters-in-law: Louanne Howe and Rosemary (Ron) Verner; nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; parents Bernice and Joseph Wallen; brother, Mel (Annella) Wallen; and mother and father-in-law Queen and Joseph Kroupa.
Eleanor graduated from Hammond High School '44 and was employed at Pressed Steel Car Co. where Tanks were mfg. for the Army in WWII, until 1945 when she joined the Gov't Nurses Cadet Corps as a Registered Nurse. She graduated from St. Mary Mercy Hospital in 1948 and was employed there in the Pediatric Department until 1951 when she retired to raise her family with husband Joseph. She organized one of the first Girl Scout troops at St. John Evangelist School and took the Troop from Brownies to seniors. They were responsible for many service projects in the area and were recommended by the St. John VFW to Parent's magazine who awarded the Troop a plaque honoring their service. She also served as Area Troop Organizer and as Camp Nurse for Girl Scout Day Camp in Schererville. As Troop Leaders, she and Katherine Simanson took 20 Jr. and Sr. Scouts by train to the National Girl Scout Camp in MD for a week where they enjoyed sightseeing in our capitol in Washington, DC, Mt Vernon and many other places of interest. El returned to Nursing at Our Lady of Mercy in Dyer in 1969 employed in the Med-Surg and Ortho Depts and retired in 1991. She was a devotee at the Eucharistic Adoration Chapel at St John Evangelist Church, praying every Thursday 12-1pm. She actively participated in St Vincent DePaul and donated a bag of groceries every Thursday for 6 years. She thanks Florence Strong for passing them on to the most needy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St John Evangelist Church-St Vincent DePaul Society, Best Friends Animal Society or your local animal shelter. Visitation Thursday, December 6, 2018 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, December 7, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. from the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. St. John to St. John the Evangelist Church - Day Chapel (Corner of 93rd and 41). Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com