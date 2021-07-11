VALPARAISO, IN - Eleanor Lewis, age 93, of Valparaiso, IN (formerly Crown Point, IN) passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Eleanor is survived by her husband of 58 years, Sherman Lewis, her son Michael LaValle, daughter Tammy (Joe) Lynch, grandson Matthew Lynch, and granddaughter Marie LaValle. She was preceded in death by her parents Clell and Pauline Evans; her sons David (Martha) LaValle and Jeffrey LaValle.

Extensive travel with her family provided Eleanor with many opportunities for her personal photographer, Sherman, to help her gather subject matter for her works of art. Their various homes were filled with colorful reminders of experiences and sites across the US. The two enjoyed foreign trips, cruising and golfing with close friends from NWI Indiana and Florida.

Eleanor's education included degrees from the Fort Wayne Art Institute, Ball State University (bachelor degree) and Indiana University (both Masters and PhD degrees.) She received several learning related scholarships and grants, including one which covered travel to Paris for a study project.