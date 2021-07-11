VALPARAISO, IN - Eleanor Lewis, age 93, of Valparaiso, IN (formerly Crown Point, IN) passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Eleanor is survived by her husband of 58 years, Sherman Lewis, her son Michael LaValle, daughter Tammy (Joe) Lynch, grandson Matthew Lynch, and granddaughter Marie LaValle. She was preceded in death by her parents Clell and Pauline Evans; her sons David (Martha) LaValle and Jeffrey LaValle.
Extensive travel with her family provided Eleanor with many opportunities for her personal photographer, Sherman, to help her gather subject matter for her works of art. Their various homes were filled with colorful reminders of experiences and sites across the US. The two enjoyed foreign trips, cruising and golfing with close friends from NWI Indiana and Florida.
Eleanor's education included degrees from the Fort Wayne Art Institute, Ball State University (bachelor degree) and Indiana University (both Masters and PhD degrees.) She received several learning related scholarships and grants, including one which covered travel to Paris for a study project.
A lifelong artist and educator, Eleanor taught art at various levels in the Fort Wayne, Gary and Merrillville Community School systems during her working career. She created landscapes, various murals, and portraits done in acrylics, oil, watercolor and pastels. In the summers, Eleanor enjoyed participating in Northwest Indiana art fairs to connect with other artists and offer insight into her artistic passion.
She found great satisfaction in sharing everything she learned with her students, who ranged from elementary to adult night school attendees. Eleanor won numerous awards for her artwork from Women in Art International Competition, Best of Show in the Hoosier Salon annual competition (Indy), Northern Indiana Arts Association Salon Show, Chesterton Art Show, Gary Artists League, the Naples (Florida) Art Assoc., and Art League of Bonita Springs FL (2003 Best of Show.).
In August 2014, Eleanor was honored to display her artwork at the Valparaiso University Brauer Museum of Art. As part of the VU Gallery Talk series, she was able to speak about her life's work, reconnect with many former students and hear about her impact on their lives. After this landmark in her career, she donated many of her paintings to Northwest Indiana libraries and businesses. Her creative passion lives on in these paintings displayed throughout the area.
A private memorial service will be held for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Merrillville Education Foundation at PO Box 14475, Merrillville, IN 46411-4475.