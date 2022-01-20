WHITING, IN - Eleanor M. Lukacsek (nee Talabay) passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

She was the beloved wife of the late Paul H. Lukacsek who passed away November 22, 2006; loving mother of Carol (Jeffrey) Burgan and Robert "Bob" (Cathy) Lukacsek; cherished grandmother of Ava Lukacsek; dearest sister of Michael (Christine) Talabay; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Devoted friends, Mary Furtak, Rose Gacsko and Helen Shebesh.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 10:00am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond.; visitation at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:00am to time of services. (Due to the current health situation face masks must be worn and social distancing is expected.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Eleanor Lukacsek was born on June 5, 1932 to Michael and Mary (Maslik) Talabay. She was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1950. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the St. John Rosary Society and the Ladies Pennsylvania Slovak Catholic Union, BR. 79. Eleanor loved to sew, travel, ride her bike around town, do water aerobics at the Hammond Civic Center and support all things Whiting. Devoted to her family, she will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Steeple Renovation Fund, 1849 Lincoln Ave., Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400